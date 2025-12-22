Suspects nabbed in DJ Warras murder case

Two suspects have been nabbed by police with suspicion that they could have been involved in the murder of socialite, community activist, musician and radio personality, Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

The duo were nabbed at the Merafe hostel in Mapetla, Soweto in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) in Gauteng led the successful operation, in which the two men were taken in for questioning as people of interest.

SAPS confirmed capture

SAPS announced the capture of the two people of interest in the murder that has sent shockwaves in the country.

“The team that have been established to investigate the murder of DJ Warras, led by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, has taken in two people of interest for questioning,” announced SAPS Gauteng. Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed this in his official X (formerly Twitter page).

“The duo was picked up this morning around 02:00 from a hostel in Soweto. Investigations are continuing and the team is following all possible leads in a quest to crack this case.”

Warras, a passionate advocate against illegal foreigners, was gunned down in broad daylight last week. The incident happened during an eviction operation on hijacked buildings in the Joburg City centre.

He was known for his deep sense of patriotism and political awareness, a character that shaped his social media postings.

Foreign nationals issue at heart of matter

It is not clear, for now, if the two apprehended people of interest are of which nationality.

Following Warras’ murder, tensions have been high with overwhelming sentiments that South Africa was open season for foreign nationals, who do as they want with impunity.

The two people of interest have not been charged yet nor appeared in court. They would only be unmasked and their full identities revealed once they appear in court.

The issue of illegal foreigners nationals in South Africa continues to be a political, social and economic hot potato. Several political parties, chief of which are ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance, have anchored their political campaigning on speaking against illegal foreign nationals.

This while the EFF has been caught offside in this debate, election after another. With many believing their posture to be the cause of their election misfortunes.

Hostels in South Africa

South African hostels are increasingly identified as hubs for organised crime and violence, specifically serving as breeding grounds and hideouts for izinkabi (contract killers). These locations are linked to high-profile murders, political killings, and taxi-related violence.

In the South African context, “hostels” refer to purpose-built, high-density compounds. These were originally designed to house black migrant workers, primarily during the late colonial and apartheid eras. These structures were central to the migrant labour system. They acted as tools of control and segregation designed to prevent black workers from establishing permanent residence in white urban areas.

Often referred to as men’s hostels or worker hostels, they have a long-standing association with high levels of violent crime. And this is largely rooted in historical, economic, and social factors. Recent events highlight that these sites remain hotspots for mass shootings, illicit activities, and gang violence, often stemming from illegal shebeens (bars) located within or near the premises.

Hostels provide a secure, dense, and often overlooked space for hitmen to hide, plan attacks, and store illegal weapons, including AK-47s.

Authorities, such as those in Gauteng, are actively targeting these areas. Recent investigations into the murder of DJ Warras led to arrests in a Soweto hostel.

