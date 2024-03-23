Tadéus goes from content creator to making music

Content creator Tadéus Mbatha is now style of creating a different content, making music. He has released his self-titled EP.

The EP, Tadéus, is the result of six years of dedication and introspection. It offers listeners a profoundly personal and emotive experience. The album explores themes of love, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness.

Tadéus says he has worked with amazing creatives to make this possible and cannot wait for people to experience it.

Introspective production

The EP opens with Fall For You, an introspective introduction that sets the tone for the journey ahead. It establishes a sense of vulnerability and honesty that permeates throughout the entire project.



Think About You ventures into the realm of South African house music, a genre close to Tadeus’s heart.

With its nostalgic vibes reminiscent of the late 2000s and early 2010s, the track pays homage to his musical influences. This while showcasing his growth as an artist.

All or Nothing delves into the complexities of relationships, exploring themes of reciprocity and validation.

Adeus confronts his fears and insecurities head-on, delivering raw and introspective lyrics of intimate resonance.

Meu Amor departs from the familiar as Tadéus experiments with singing in Portuguese over a backdrop of R&B-infused salsa rhythms.

Positive intimate message across all singles

“On the easygoing production, the song asks one’s love of their life to come dance with them and indulge in creating new memories.

The EP concludes with the lead single, Happy (Smile). It’s a joyous ode to finding happiness amidst life’s challenges.

Inspired by the admiration of his young relatives and the desire to be a positive role model, Tadeus coaxes positive vibrations on an uptempo beat. He does this to deliver a message of hope and resilience, inspiring his audience to choose happiness despite adversity.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content