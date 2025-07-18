Talent opens doors not my waistline, says Felix Hlophe

Gagasi FM radio personality and stand-up comedian Felix Hlophe is a larger-than-life funnyman who turns life’s messiest moments into comedy gold.

From marriage mishaps to taboo topics like sex and HIV/Aids, Hlophe’s fearless humour holds nothing back.

As he takes centre stage at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, he unpacks his journey, his unapologetic style, and why he has got South Africans rolling in the aisles.

Born and bred in Durban, Hlophe did not always dream of comedy stardom. “I was just a guy with a big personality, always making my mates laugh,” he says.

But what started as cracking jokes at family braais turned into a full-blown career when he realised his stories resonated with South Africans.

“Mzansi’s got this raw, real energy. I just tap into that and let it rip on stage,” he added.

Now, with sold-out shows and a growing fanbase, he blends township wit with universal truths.

His Laugh Africa performance is another milestone in a career that has seen him go from local gigs to sharing stages with comedy heavyweights.

Hlophe’s comedy specials, from The Main Side Chick to I Hate My Wife, are rooted in his marriage to his wife, Tracy.

Comedy is about shock

He revealed that he always runs those spicy jokes about infidelity by her first.

“When I got back into stand-up with my one-man shows, Tracy and I were just starting out. Every special scene has been about our life together.

“It’s my truth, and I tell it like it is. She gets it. It’s comedy, but it’s real. And trust me, she loves spending the proceeds.”

He does not shy away from heavy topics like sex or the HIV/Aids pandemic, which has touched so many South African lives.

Some might say Mzansi jokes too much about serious issues, but he sees it differently.

“Comedy is about shock or surprise; it’s how you pull people in. HIV/Aids is heavy, and we’ve all lost someone to it. But sometimes, laughter is what heals us.”

And when it comes to sex, he believes, since everyone is doing it, why not laugh about what goes down in the bedroom?

For Hlophe, it is about delivery, and he believes one needs to be careful.

“If comedians don’t talk about these things, who will? I’m like the sangoma of comedy, here to bring the laughs when times are tough,” he says.

A voice for a generation

His ability to weave humour into sensitive topics has made him a voice for a generation, tackling issues that hit close to home while keeping audiences in stitches.

In an industry obsessed with looks, the comedian is refreshingly unbothered about society’s body image fixation.

“I’m confident in who I am; talent opens doors, not my waistline. If I make people laugh and feel good, I’ve done my job.

“Every joke I tell is planned to the T. If I’m not sure about a bit, it stays in my notebook. The ones that make it to the stage are tested, timed, and ready to land,” he says.

His performance at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival is a career high. Sharing the stage with icons like Stuart Taylor, whom he’s admired for years, feels like a pinch-me moment.

“When I got the call to perform, I was like, ‘Yoh, I’ve arrived!’ Holding a massive crowd on your own is no joke. It’s the peak of my career so far.”

