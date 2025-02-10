Talented Ba2Cada’s future hangs by a thread 

The future of popular Lesedi FM presenter Nyakallo “Ba2Cada” Leine remains uncertain at the station as management mulls over his fate following a fallout that saw him yanked off air.

Sunday World reported last Sunday that Leine was pulled off air by the station’s management as punishment for absconding.

News of Leine being barred from going on air sparked fierce protests from certain listeners who threatened not to tune into the station.

He was barred from entering Lesedi FM’s studios on January 20 to present his breakfast show titled Monate Breakfast, after he came back from leave, which he had taken from January 1 to 17.

The ever-loud presenter, who is also the owner of fast-rising football club, D’General FC that campaigns in the ABC Motsepe Championship, was supposed to have been at work with co-host, Thabo Mokone.

Sunday World has established that Lesedi FM has unscheduled Leine for the whole of February.

“If SABC and Lesedi FM intend to dismiss Ba2Cada, as said in recent media reports, rest assured that we will launch a comprehensive media and on-the-ground campaign to reduce its listenership. If anyone targets Cada, we will not remain silent.

“Cada is one of the best radio presenters in South Africa, and we will not allow our public broadcaster to descend into mediocrity,” Free State businessman Edgar Legoale told Sunday World.

Another ardent listener Tumelo Nthane from Lesotho said that Leine had a right to refuse to work with Mokone because if he did, there were going to be bad vibes on air between the two as there are allegations that they are not getting along.

“I don’t think people understand the depth of this. First, if I was Ba2Cada I’d also do the same thing, Lesedi FM has been trying to replace Ba2Cada with Thabo Mokone on all of his shows.

“First, it was the 9am to midday slot on Saturdays, then the afternoon drive but they’re failing dismally, they then expect him to co-host the morning drive with the same person they tried to replace him with, but that wouldn’t have worked.

“Second, I wouldn’t want to wake up in the morning and hear the same two voices on the radio,” said Nthane. He added that there was a personal vendetta being waged against Leine by Lesedi FM and a veteran presenter there.

“They are just flexing their muscles, and they knew teaming him up with Thabo Mokone would trigger him. If Ba2Cada leaves Lesedi FM, then Lesedi FM is as good as dead,” said Nthane.

It is not yet clear if Leine will be hauled before a disciplinary hearing at the station since he is a freelancer.

However, an insider at the station dismissed rumours of a tiff between Leine and Mokone.

“There is no beef between Ba2Cada and Thabo Mokone. Whatever is being peddled that both presenters are not getting along is a lie and those who claim that both guys are enemies are trying to create unnecessary drama.

“Those two are getting along very well and they embrace each other as brothers,” said the insider.

Both Leine and Mokone declined to comment.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said: “The SABC respects the views of listeners and always strives to meet their needs.

“However, the SABC is also an employer governed by the labour relations framework of South Africa like many other organisations. In this regard, all matters pertaining to the SABC and its employees and independent contractors should be addressed within the confines of the employer/employee relationship without any undue interference, as there must be adherence to processes and procedures of the SABC as an employer.

“We would also like to reiterate that Mr Nyakallo Leine is contracted by Lesedi FM and as such he has an employment relationship with the station. In this regard, it is not within our policy framework to discuss employer/employee related matters in the

public space.”

