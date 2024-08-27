Talented Nimrod Nkosi back on TV as a ruthless legal eagle

Veteran actor and presenter Nimrod Nkosi will be starring in the brand-new legal drama Law, Love and Betrayal on Showmax.

Nkosi portrays the role of Gatsha Gumede, a man who has achieved a lot in life. Gatsha came from a lowly background, but he went on to earn a legal education.

After moving up the professional ladder, he eventually started his own legal practice. He started small and worked his way up to the formation of Gumede and Associates.

Legal dramas and films

Nkosi stated that he grew up watching a lot of legal dramas and films, including Boston Legal, LA Law, Matlock, Chicago Law, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

“Getting into a legal series, I drew inspiration from actors like Blair Underwood in LA Law, who was the only black actor on the show, which was helpful,” he said.

“I also have friends who are lawyers, who explained that the courtroom dynamics differ in South Africa.

“Here, actors must rely on facial expressions and gestures more than movement. Ultimately, 80% of the performance must come from within the actor.”

He claimed that a business named Dramatec provided him with coaching.

Anelisa Phewa, his co-star, started the acting consulting business Dramatec. The guidance he received from the organisation improved his character.

Angry and unkind to others

One of the difficulties Nkosi mentioned while portraying Gatsha was trying to figure out why the character is so irascible and unkind to others.

“He has achieved a lot, and men like him have seen and done things that weigh heavy on their minds,” he said.

“You can imagine the cases he has handled and the things that burden him. But the process was to find out what exactly bothers him this much.

“Naturally, I am not an angry person. I love people. I hug a lot. This was part of the discussion about why I must depart from Nimrod because I am too sweet.

“My process was always that when I was with Pearl Modiadie, I would say, ‘dude, I am going to go in on you today’. But we are also taught to let go of that character and not take it home.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content