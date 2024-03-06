Teen drama ‘Youngins’ actor Toka Mtabane enjoys his time on set

Actor Toka Mtabane made his screen debut in the acclaimed film Five Fingers For Marseilles in 2016, when he was just a teenager.

He is now back on Showmax’s Youngins, the first teen drama.

Mtabane plays Khaya Jali, the handsome, popular guy at school, who is dating it-girl Buhle (Kealebogo Masango).

The 22-year-old Mtabane describes Khaya as the not-so-sharpest tool in the shed, but he always follows his gut.

Advice from seasoned actors

“He’s an impulsive guy who throws himself in the deep end, and he just swims out. He’s that guy,” said Mtabane.

“I was like Khaya in high school, popular with everyone, and talented in football and the arts as well.

“The only difference is that I was actually, you know, a smart kid; I had good grades. Otherwise, we’re quite similar in many ways.”

Mtabane said the best advice he has ever received from some of the more seasoned actors in the teen drama was to always greet the crew and not be difficult to work with.

He said nothing really made him nervous while on set, but when he first arrived, he made sure to familiarise himself with everyone and read other people’s energies.

“Sometimes I do get nervous when it’s time to actually go for a take and make the right choices when it comes to bettering my performance, but for me, that’s good nerves.”

Memorable moments on set

He shared that he has had some memorable moments with the rest of the cast members and has built a lot of great relationships.

“I had known Ayakha from In the Dark, which we did together. The other ones, such as Thabiso and Kea, I’ve been watching on TV.

“I was like, ‘Oh, okay, these are very talented people and I’d like to work with them.’ So, when I saw them, I said, ‘Oh yeah, my people, it’s finally happening.”

