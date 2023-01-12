Tennis player Naomi Osaka embraces journey to motherhood

Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka is pregnant, for the first time, she has revealed.

The 25-year-old, ranked world number one in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association, took to her social media account to let her fans in on her journey to motherhood.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it is the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote.

“These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game l have dedicated my life to. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone: ‘that’s my mom’.

“I realise that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted. Everyday is a new blessing and adventure. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one, because I’ll be at Aus [Australia Open] 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

