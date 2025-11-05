Thabang Moleya: From K-TV dreamer to award-winning director

Before becoming one of South Africa\u2019s most respected filmmakers and creative powerhouses, Thabang Moleya was just a bright-eyed young boy from Tembisa with big dreams and a contagious smile, one that captured the hearts of thousands when he became a K-TV presenter in the late 1990s. Today, Moleya is the acclaimed director and co-founder of Seriti Films. It is the production company behind some of the country\u2019s most beloved shows, including Gomora, The Wife, and The Queen. But as he reflects on his journey, he credits his humble beginnings on the kids\u2019 television show that shaped a generation. Break-out star \u201cI remember the audition process clearly,\u201d Moleya recalls. \u201cThere was a big open audition and we were shortlisted from thousands of kids. I went through at least six different callbacks before they finally told me I\u2019d been selected as a K-TV presenter.\u201d What makes his story even more remarkable is that, growing up, Thabang\u2019s family didn\u2019t even have access to M-Net. \u201cAt home, we couldn\u2019t afford a decoder, so we only had Open Time. So, growing up in Tembisa, no one actually believed I was on K-TV. Only the families who had M-Net could see me on TV.\u201d Despite that, Moleya\u2019s charm and confidence stood out. It laid the foundation for a creative journey that would later revolutionise South African television. Years later, Thabang still holds fond memories of the friendships and connections built during his K-TV days. \u201cSince we\u2019re in the same industry, I\u2019ve kept in touch with Wandile Molebatsi from Coal Stove Pictures,\u201d he said. \u201cWe\u2019ve even tried to collaborate and work together through our companies.\u201d He\u2019s also reconnected with several of his former co-presenters online. \u201cOn Facebook, I\u2019m in touch with this big K-TV community. And I\u2019ve reconnected with Heather McKenzie, Rebecca Solomons, and Jena Dover.\u201d More of a passion than a job For Moleya, K-TV was more than just a job. It was an education in storytelling, production, and the power of representation. \u201cK-TV was instrumental in opening my eyes to the industry. As a township boy from Tembisa, it was my first real exposure to the world and to endless possibilities. That experience sparked my creative direction in the arts.\u201d Travelling across Africa and meeting fans gave him insight into the importance of authentic stories. \u201cThe more you work with people, the more you care for people. We got to travel and meet K-TV fans in different parts of Africa, which was such an amazing experience. What I took from that, as a director today, is the ability to capture the authentic voices of the people.\u201d That compassion and curiosity now define his directorial voice. \u201cMy stories reflect the authenticity of the South African narrative. K-TV influenced how I shoot people, with a gentler and more intentional lens.\u201d Two decades later, Thabang\u2019s work behind the camera continues to inspire the next generation. Much like K-TV once inspired him. \u201cWithout K-TV, there would be no Thabang Moleya, no Seriti Films, and no Gomora or Happiness is a Four-Letter Word,\u201d he says. His gratitude toward MultiChoice, the company that gave him his first big break, is unwavering. \u201cMultiChoice will always have a special place in my heart. Because not only was I a breakout star on their platform, but our first breakout telenovela as Seriti Films was also with them.\u201d Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content