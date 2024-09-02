Thabiso would not have wanted me to cancel gigs – DJ Fresh

Seasoned broadcaster DJ Fresh, born Thato Sikwane, has announced that he will not be cancelling any of his scheduled shows.

This follows the unexpected passing of his ex-wife and mother of his children, Thabiso Sikwane, on Saturday.

The DJ posted on social media about having a talk with Thato Sikwane Jr, his oldest son, who told him to honour their mother in all of his concert bookings since it is what Thabiso would have wanted.

DJ Fresh said Thato Jr said to him: “Dad I hope that you are going to honour your gig bookings because that is what mom would want. Just make sure you represent her but please don’t cancel the bookings.”

“Just like she did when Wandy, our 15-year-old, was born. Wandy arrived a tad early, and I had booked in Durban.

“I remember being busy trying to cancel that booking, and in between that delivery, she [Thabiso] said to me that when this baby pops today, you will honour your bookings.”

Cardiac arrest

He continued: “I am still in two minds about it,” he said, adding that the family is still waiting for a postmortem.

“We did lose Thabiso this morning around 6.30am [Saturday]. We are told it could have been a cardiac event, but what could have caused it hasn’t been ascertained, so we await a postmortem.

“We will give everyone clarity, because it doesn’t make sense to anyone. We will keep you updated on memorials and all of that.”

Her family announced in a statement that the radio and television star passed away at the age of 50. She previously worked for Voice of Soweto, SAFM, PowerFM, and KayaFM959, among other radio stations. After an amicable divorce, the Sikwanes were co-parenting their four children.

