Thandiswa Mazwai humbled by standing ovation at Apollo Theatre

By Mbalenhle Zuma

South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai shared on Wednesday how grateful she was to get a standing ovation at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, the US.

Mazwai was at the launch for the celebration of Zenzile: The reimagination of Miriam Makeba, an album by Somi Kamoka, better known as Somimusic.

The musician was one of her special guests and also features on the album.

“Thank you so much to the beautiful audience at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem for the standing ovation. I was in such a haze that I didn’t realise it at the time,” wrote Mazwai.

In a lengthy heartfelt message, Mazwai highlighted how she first met Makeba and the different moments she shared with her while she was still alive.

“It would seem as though we have lost so much but we have gained such a rich heritage, and every time we step on a stage, it is in honour of so many greats who handed down cadence, tone, texture, language, love, grace, style.”

