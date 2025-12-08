Thandolwethu Olly Zondi on stepping into his power with ‘Outlaws’

Rising star Thandolwethu Olly Zondi is having a breakthrough moment, and it all began with one emotional phone call. The 23-year-old actor, a former professional athlete with no formal acting training, is living proof that destiny can find you in the most unexpected ways.

“I got so overwhelmed with emotions that I cried,” he recalls. “My manager called while I was at a rehearsal, and I had to take a minute because I was just overcome with joy.”

Zondi was referring to his latest role on Outlaws.

Transitioning from sport to acting

Before the bright lights of television sets and red carpets, Zondi’s world revolved around sport. The former soccer and rugby player, was studying sports management science while playing football at the Sharks Academy when his life took a dramatic turn.

“One of the producers saw my video on social media and they searched high and low until they stumbled across the Sharks Academy page where I was playing football while studying sports management science,” he says.

That unexpected discovery launched his acting career and fast-forward to 2025, Zondi is now an award-winning actor. This year, he took home the Best Newcomer award at the National Film and Television Awards for his breakthrough role, firmly cementing his place as one of South Africa’s most promising young talents.

Adding to his growing list of achievements, Zondi was also featured in season two of the acclaimed historical drama Shaka iLembe, further proving his versatility and solidifying his rising-star status.

Character depth was main attraction

Zondi this week told Sunday World that he was drawn to Outlaws not just because of the opportunity but because of the depth of the character itself. From the moment he read the audition brief and character biography, he knew this was different.

“The character had such a beautiful arc that was completely different to what I had done before,” he says. “I resonated a lot with him and also saw a challenge that I wanted to conquer.”

At his core, Zondi describes his character simply and charmingly as “a certified lover boy who’s chasing love”, a description that hints at both vulnerability and emotional conflict.

The role struck close to home in unexpected ways. Zondi connected deeply with the character’s upbringing, particularly the experience of being raised by a single mother and longing for his father’s love and approval.

“That part of his story really hit close to home for me,” he shares.

But while he could relate to that emotional foundation, other elements demanded serious emotional stretching, especially the theme of forbidden love.

“Even though I’m also a lover boy, I’ve never had to experience forbidden love,” he admits. “Understanding his perspective and why he makes those choices was the most challenging part.”

Outlaws is driven by the powerful themes of power, loyalty and survival and for Zondi’s character, survival comes first.

Surviving the shackles

“Firstly, he had to survive from the shackles of Tladi,” he explains. “But then his loyalty is truly tested when he falls in love with Buang and ends up compromising his family.”

It’s a storyline filled with emotional conflict, impossible choices and moral tension, the kind of material that pushes a young actor to dig deep.

To prepare for the role, Zondi committed to a process of grounding and careful character creation.

“I sat with the script, created the character from scratch, and worked hard on understanding his nuances and mannerisms,” he says. “That helped me truly find him.”

Being surrounded by seasoned actors on set became a masterclass in itself.

“Most of the people I worked with have been in the game for a long time, so all I was doing was taking notes and learning from them live,” he adds.

Role changed his personality

Portraying such an intense character changed him both as an artist and as a person.

“There were certain scenes I was scared of getting into because of how hectic they were,” he admits. “But once I saw how they turned out and how immersed I became in them, it showed me that I really can push my limits.”

Working within a dynamic ensemble cast also raised his standards and sharpened his performance, forcing him to show up with confidence and discipline every day on set.

Beyond entertainment, Zondi hopes his performance speaks directly to young viewers who see themselves in his journey.

“I just hope that my performance is relatable,” he says. “That a young guy can see himself in my shoes and realise that it’s possible. Anything you set your mind to is possible.”

As for what’s next, fans can expect that this is only the beginning.

“There’s more work coming,” he confirms. “Fans can definitely expect more from me.”

