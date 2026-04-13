Thato Mokoena breaks silence, urges privacy after marriage collapse

Reality TV star and media personality Thato Immaculate Mokoena has broken her silence following the end of her marriage to Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni, urging the public to respect her privacy while shutting down speculation.

Mokoena, who made headlines earlier this year after leaving Metro FM, is facing yet another major life change after confirming that her relationship has ended due to “irreconcilable” incidents.

The former Big Brother Mzansi couple, whose romance blossomed on screen and later grew into marriage and a family, has long been one of Mzansi’s most followed love stories.

However, as rumours swirled online about the cause of the split, Mokoena moved swiftly to set the record straight.

“Just to clear things up, it was not infidelity,” she said.

She further addressed commentary attempting to link her decision to more serious allegations, warning against trivialising sensitive issues.

Thato stands by her decision

“There isn’t a world where GBV [gender-based violence] and infidelity and cheating would be insignificant,” she said.

Drawing a firm line between public interest and private reality, Mokoena appealed to social media users not to turn the situation into a battle between her and Mthombeni.

“I respectfully ask that this does not turn into a Thato versus Gash1 battle. We met, fell in love, and tried to build a family as best we could,” she said.

Despite the emotional toll, Mokoena said she remains resolute in her decision and is focused on her child and rebuilding her life.

“Moving forward, it will just be me and my baby, and I am fully focused on building a healthy, fulfilling future for us,” she said.

She added that this would be her final comment on the matter while stressing that Mthombeni remains the father of her child and asking for privacy for their family.

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