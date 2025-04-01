‘The Lion King’ maker Lebo M accuses ex-wife of grand piano theft

Grammy award-winning producer and composer of The Lion King, Lebo M, real name Lobo Morake, has accused his estranged ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, of stealing and selling his prized Blüthner grand piano — worth millions of rands.

This shocking allegation comes after their fiery divorce last May. The jaw-dropping theft was uncovered on Monday by Khanyi Serakoeng, who is Lebo M’s associate producer and project coordinator.

Serekoeng noticed the piano was missing during rehearsal preparations for a highly anticipated collaboration with Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer in Cape Town, just days before the show.

Allegedly planned the heist

According to sources close to the drama, Samuels did not just allegedly steal the piano, she planned the whole theft.

Immediately after their messy breakup, Samuels allegedly used Lebo M’s electronic signature (the same one he had desperately asked her to delete) to arrange for the grand piano to be delivered to a Fairmont address, alleged the sources.

What followed was a shady black-market deal that saw the priceless instrument vanish into thin air, said the sources.

Now, with just days to go before one of the biggest musical events of the year, the big question remains: who is the mystery buyer of the stolen piano? And can it be recovered in time to save Lebo M’s performance alongside Hollywood’s finest?

When contacted for a statement, Lebo M refused to comment directly. However, his publicist, Simphiwe Majola, was quick to respond.

Attorney confirmed the incident

“Lebo M is focused on delivering a world-class performance in Cape Town next week with Hans Zimmer. He’s fully committed to this once-in-a-lifetime show. Anything beyond that is a legal matter.”

Lebo M’s attorney, Brian Maluleke, didn’t hold back, revealing that criminal charges are coming.

“We have the evidence, and we are moving forward with criminal charges. The SAPS will be pursuing this case with full force.”

Sunday World reached out to Samuels but could not reach her as her phone went to voicemail.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content