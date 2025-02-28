‘The Lion King’ producer Lebo M’s mother dies

Internationally acclaimed composer, performer, and Grammy Award-winning producer Lebohang Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, has lost his mother.

The announcement of the passing of Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake, the beloved mother of Disney’s The Lion King producer Lebo M, was announced by his management on Friday.

“Magogo Morake passed away peacefully this morning after a beautiful and restful night. A true matriarch, she was a pillar of love, wisdom, and strength within her family and community. Her legacy of kindness and resilience will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her,” reads the statement.

Family grateful for outpouring of love

Morake and his family have expressed their appreciation for the outpouring love and support during this difficult time. The family has also requested privacy as they mourn their beloved mother and grandmother.

Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course.

The family’s matriarch dies after it was recently revealed that Lebo M’s latest international project, Mufasa: The Lion King, recently grossed $700 million (R13 billion) across the world.

Despite this great success, Lebo M has struggled in the love department.

In 2024, Lebo M accused his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, of being a cheat and a fraudster. This was revealed by Morake’s acquaintance, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals.

Morake dumped Samuels because he was expecting $10 million (about R187 million) from the sale of his music catalogue in the US.

According to Samuels’s associates, Morake did not want her to have a stake in the staggering quantum as they were married in community of property, which he disputes.

They said Samuels also wants Morake to pay her R250 000 a month in spousal maintenance pending the finalisation of their divorce and an additional R2.5-million for legal costs.

Lebo M fights back, says wife is a cheat, fraudster

