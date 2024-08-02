Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina has dismissed as fake news an interview of man who claimed to be her father. In the alleged interview, which has gone viral on social media, the man claiming to be her Nigerian father broke down the family's history and how he came to South Africa. The alleged interview has sparked another conversation questioning the Miss SA hopeful's age. Adetshina has been on everyone's lips lately regarding her nationality and eligibility to participate in the Miss SA pageant. "It has been brought to my attention that there is an alleged interview going around about my father," wrote Adetshina on social media. "The individual in question claiming and impersonating to be my dad is not my father."\u00a0 According to the man, he arrived in South Africa in 2010 for the Fifa World Cup with a visitor's visa. The man claimed that he attended the World Cup with Adetshina's mother, noting that the couple did not have children when the global soccer tournament was being held in South Africa. SAHRC warns against xenophobic attacks When asked whether he considers his children South African or Nigerian, he said: "It is called dual citizenship. "They are both Nigerian kids that have every single right that you have as a South African." The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) this week warned the public against xenophobic attacks and cyberbullying levelled at Adetshina. Questions about her eligibility in contesting for the Miss South Africa title came up after it was discovered that she was born to a Nigerian father. Although some people have said her mother is Mozambican, others say she is South African. Her mother is Mozambican who is a naturalised South African. In a statement on Wednesday, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) said it has noted the concerns around Adetshina being one of the finalists in the beauty pageant. PA leader enters the fray PA leader and Sport, Arts, and Culture\u00a0 cited the fake interview during a radio interview with Robert Marawa this week. "When your father goes on radio and say he met your mom in 2010 and then she fell pregnant in 2010, that makes you 14 years old," McKenzie said. "The father said ... in the interview, I see her as Nigerian." Also Read:\u00a0SAHRC warns against Miss SA bullying, xenophobia PA launches probe into Chidimma Adetshina's Miss SA participation Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content