The new Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni – A champion for education

Eastern Cape beauty queen and speech therapist Qhawekazi Mazaleni has been crowned the 67th Miss South Africa in a glittering ceremony held at SunBet Arena, Times Square, in Tshwane on Saturday.

The event was hosted by presenters Nomalanga Shozi and Pamela Mtanga, with judges made up of actress Cindy Mahlangu, Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, journalist Heidi Giokos, and strategist Thebeetsile Ikalafeng.

Mazaleni took over the crown handed down by Miss SA 2024, Mia le Roux.

The runners-up

Luyanda Zuma (23) from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal was crowned first princess, and Karabo Mareka (27) from Alexandra in Johannesburg was the second princess.

Mazaleni comes top among nine finalists, after one participant, Lebohang Msimang, withdrew for the pageant after much thought and “deep reflection.”

The 24-year-old Mazaleni demonstrated her strength with her closing words, touching on the need for women empowerment and access to education among youth.

“I want to champion inclusive education. This role means you are not just Miss SA, you are an agent of change in the country.”

Mazaleni hails from the oceanic suburb of Gonubie, in the Eastern Cape. She now resides in the north of Johannesburg.

She holds a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Therapy from Stellenbosch University. She is currently in the process of completing her Master of Arts in Speech-Language Pathology through the University of Pretoria, with a focus on Autism.

Areas of interest

Mazaleni said her focus as the country’s representative would be on women’s empowerment.

She would play a role in tackling youth unemployment, which is at 46.1 percent in South Africa.

She hopes to “bridge the cultural and linguistic gaps in speech therapy and being informed of our political, economic, and social worlds”.

Mazaleni is the author of an isi-Xhosa children’s book, titled Amasele Amdaka, inspired by a patient with cerebral palsy.

She walks off with a prize package worth over R3 million, including a R1 million cash prize, a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, and an upmarket three-bedroom penthouse, brand endorsements, travels, and local and international events.