‘The weirdest thing in my life is that Khune paid lobola for me’

Media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini will make her debut in the world of comedy roasts. Minnie was announced on Thursday as the roastee for the Showmax and Laugh Africa Comedy Festival roast.

Speaking at the event, Minnie said she looks forward to a lighthearted take on her illustrious career and personal anecdotes.

“I ended the year with my show Curated on Mzansi Magic, embracing humour about myself and societal happenings. The roast is about having fun and not taking myself too seriously. I may also get an opportunity to dispel many of the rumours about me. The roast is fundamentally a celebration of my career, and there’s nothing I love more than a good laugh.”

Family of roasters

Minnie shared that being from a family of roasters, she has always loved comedy, and saying yes to the roast was easy for her to say yes to.

“I think it is going to be a very fun show I think a lot of people are excited to hear what people are going to say. I have trended for weeks on end where people said the most outlandish things. I’m ready to do it in a way that is curated, fun, and entertaining.”

Minnie said one of the most outlandish things she has heard about herself that still sticks to her to this day, is regarding her and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s relationship.

“The most outlandish thing to date is the claim that Khune paid lobola for me is still the most wild thing. People have really gone out of their way to say some really crazy stuff about me. I don’t think there is anything that I have not heard.”

We aim to curate a fun-filled experience

Stuart Taylor, Laugh Africa Comedy Festival creative director said the approach will guarantee a roast that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious, staying true to the tradition of roasting those held in high regard.

“With the Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini, we aim to curate an experience that embodies this spirit. By selecting individuals whose journeys we admire, we ensure that each jest and jab is a testament to their impact and our affection,” said Taylor.

The roast will feature a star-studded lineup and will be recorded live on April 5. It will air exclusively on Showmax on April 26.

