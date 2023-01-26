‘Themba: My Inked World’ coming to Mzansi Magic

Big Brother Mzansi season three finalist Themba Broly’s reality show Themba: My Inked World is finally coming to Mzansi Magic this coming February.

Before getting into the Big Brother House Themba had lost his tattoo parlour after it had burned down. His fans made donations for his new home and he is currently busy with music. He is also in a relationship with the Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo.

The ten-episode reality show explores the pressures of life in the spotlight while trying to grow his new tattoo business. He is also seen trying to strike a delicate balance between the love of his life and his ex, who is also the mother of his children.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “As a channel that invests in local content, we are excited that the very successful Big Brother Mzansi season 3 has resulted in a spinoff that will now take viewers closer to the story one of the viewer favorites. It speaks strongly to the connection viewers had with the show.”

Themba: My Inked World will premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Friday 3 February at 8pm.

