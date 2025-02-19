Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo to portray Winnie Mandela in stage play

Award-winning actress and presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is set to portray struggle icon Winnie Mandela in the stage production The Cry of Winnie Mandela. The Cry of Winnie Mandela is back, bigger, bolder, and more powerful than ever. Its production is adapted by Alex Burger, from Njabulo S. Ndebele\u2019s seminal novel, and directed by the award-winning MoMo Matsunyane. Stage play returns to Joburg after Cape Town run The play is set to reclaim the stage at The Market Theatre from February 26 \u2013 March 23 2025, after a successful run in Cape Town. Mdoda-Nxumalo will lead a powerhouse cast featuring Rami Chuene, Ayanda Sibisi, Siyasanga Papu, Lesley Made, and Pulane Rampoana. Director MoMo Matsunyane described The Cry of Winnie Mandela\u00a0as a bold exploration of waiting, resilience, and the sacrifices women make in the face of history. Powerful, multi-layered figure to explore \u201cWinnie Mandela continues to be a powerful, multi-layered figure to explore. Her revolutionary spirit, resilient character, and generous heart have become anchors for many women. Women of all generations and identities, each see herself in her legacy. Indeed, she did not die; she multiplied,\u2019\u2019 said Matsunyane. The play unfolds as four women meet to reflect, joined together by their anticipation of their husbands\u2019 return. Through raw storytelling, humour, and stirring performances, they weave their narratives into Winnie Mandela\u2019s own interrogating the cost of endurance and the price of patience. The result is a deeply moving theatrical experience. One that transcends time, urging audiences to draw parallels between history and the present. Star's real-life marriage on the rocks This second installation is a celebration of the show\u2019s undeniable impact. It also brings into focus the unbreakable spirit of the women whose stories it brings to life. Meanwhile, Mdoda-Nxumalo\u2019s second marriage is said to be on the rocks. Her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, is said to have moved out of their matrimonial home in Fourways last year. He allegedly lives in an apartment in Northcliff, northern Johannesburg.\u00a0 Also Read:\u00a0Thembisa Mdoda\u2018s second marriage on the rocks Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0