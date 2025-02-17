Thembisa Mdoda‘s second marriage on the rocks

Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Thembisa Mdoda’s second marriage to Mfanelo Nxumalo, is on the cusp of disintegration after they failed to embrace its imperfections.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Nxumalo moved out of their matrimonial home in Fourways last year and lives in an apartment in Northcliff, northern Johannesburg.

Not only has he vacated their marital crib but he has also moved on with his life and has allegedly found a new flame.

Nxumalo and his new significant other have allegedly explored the mysteries of their bodies already, and the two are smitten with each other.

News that there is trouble in Mdoda and Nxumalo’s paradise was confirmed by two sources with intimate knowledge of the couple’s private life.

A deep throat, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Nxumalo and Mdoda acrimoniously quarrelled over his alleged cavalier association with randoms and his penchant for behaving almost like a bar lizard.

The deep throat also alleged that when Mdoda implored him to comport himself like a married man and refrain from his reckless association with randoms, he took umbrage, saying that he felt like she was henpecking him.

“He finally moved out of their home and went to live in an apartment in Northcliff,” said the mole.

The tipster also alleged that so intense was the breakup that the two were no longer on speaking terms.

“They are communicating via emails,” said the source.

The informer also said they had hoped the two would bury the hatchet and rekindle their love but they threw their hands in the air when Nxumalo did not show up for their child’s birthday party recently. They said it was an indication that divorce was on the horizon.

“Although he spent a lot of money on the party, DOP (Nxumalo) did not go to the birthday celebration; he stayed away. When you don’t show up at your child’s party, you must know that the animosity with your baby mama has reached its highest level,” said the source.

Another source also confirmed that Mdoda and Nxumalo had drifted apart. “The family has been informed about their separation; many people know about it, it is no longer a secret,” said the source.

When pressed for comment, Nxumalo ominously said he did not know who Mdoda was.

“Who is that? I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know who you are talking about,” he said before dropping the call.

Mdoda answered our phone call but dropped it immediately after we introduced ourselves to her and explained the nature of the call. Repeated attempts to solicit a response from her afterwards drew a blank.

It will be Mdoda’s second failed nuptial if she does not fight to save it from collapse.

She was previously married to actor Atandwa Kani, the son of revered actor John Kani, but their union crumbled after he accused her of making him

a cuckold.

Kani dumped Mdoda like a volcano ejecting lava after discovering, through paternity tests, that the twins he thought he had sired with her were actually not his children.

