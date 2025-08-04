There’s nothing you can do for a child you didn’t bear – RHOD star Ameigh Thompson

Ameigh Thompson, the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star, has come out strongly against stepchildren, saying she could write a book about them.

Thompson was referring to a photo that Nozipho Ntshangase’s stepchild, Coco Ntshangase, had shared on social media.

The photo showed Coco taking selfies in a car with Misokuhle Ntshangase, her new stepmother.

This year, Zola Ntshangase, the husband of Nozipho, the Mommy Club star, who has been married for more than 17 years, formally took a second wife.

According to Thompson, there is nothing you can do for a child you did not bear.

“Their loyalties will always lie with their parent [no matter how toxic they are] and whoever holds daddy’s bank card,” she wrote.

Evil stepmothers always last

She further urged other mothers to stop making concessions for children they did not bear, citing her own personal experience.

“Evil stepmothers always endure the longest, while we, who are like Bob the Builder, face the greatest challenges.

“If you have no relationship with your children as their father, it is better to leave it that way; trying to fix it may only make you the enemy.

Thompson said that your kids can also abandon you, not just stepchildren.

Shortly after she posted on her Instagram stories, she shared a screenshot of Coco responding to her stories.

Coco not only swore at her but also advised Thompson not to meddle in her private matters.

Kids hold on to the consistent parent

According to Nontobeko Lekhuleni, a registered counsellor who was contacted by Sunday World, children will always pick their fathers in this situation.

“The kids will always choose their biological father; even though the child will choose to spend time with the new mother, it is because they do not know better,” said Lekhuleni.

“The children’s choices reflect their current circumstances, so we cannot blame them for their preferences; ultimately, their loyalty will always lie with their father.”

“The kids will always hold on to the consistent parent, and in this case, it is their dad.

If the kids feel safe with the new mom, we cannot fault them and say kids are being ungrateful because we do not really know what their relationship is like behind closed doors.

“Nozipho could have been the best stepmother, but the kids will always be loyal to their dad.”

