Thinah Zungu wants state of gospel music shows improved

Gospel music sensation Thinah Zungu has come up with ideas on how to improve gospel music festivals.

This after pastor Andile kaMajola hosted a “messy” gospel show at Centrum Park in Durban on New Year’s eve. The show was reportedly delayed, disorganised and some fans left before the show started.

Earlier this week, Zungu expressed concern on his social media account, saying kaMajola needs to apologise to gospel music fans for the “messy” show he organised, and noted that kaMajola is killing the industry.

He suggested that the gospel music industry needs a committee to deal with its music events in the new year.

“We need a committee that will strictly organise all gospel music events this year, to protect gospel lovers. Event organisers will manage the database of suppliers, tents, sound and make sure that our supporters are getting the best production,” Zungu said.

“The board [of the committee] will assist the organisers with all that they will need prior to the event, attending to complaints and compliments.”

KaMajola has since apologised to disappointed gospel music fans. He said this week that his team is aware that the gospel show did not meet expectations, and promised that the glitches will no occur in the future.

