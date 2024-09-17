This country has not seen anything yet – Lebo Keswa

Actress Letoya Makhene’s estranged wife, Lebo Keswa, is not done yet with telling the world her story on her marriage, which has turned sour.

Many think that she is on a tour telling her story about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the actress.

Keswa made her first appearance on Sunday World Engage, where she said her ex-lover was not well and needed to deal with the violation trauma instead of taking it out on her.

Keswa claimed that a relative had first violated Makhene, but that person never went to jail.

The man, whose name Sunday World knows, was married to Makhene‘s family member at the time.

“What happened at the time, according to her, was that the man’s wife was working in Dubai. So the guy and his wife were having problems while she was in Dubai, so he called Letoya to ask her for a meeting to discuss the issues he was having with his wife.

“They went somewhere for a late lunch or early dinner. They met there, and the guy drove her back home after that.

“So he drove her home, parked the car outside her home, and they were talking, and as they were talking, he ripped her pants apart and started violating her,” she said.

Keswa said Makhene did not report the matter to her father or tell anyone else about it.

Keswa, who has been criticised on social media for her rants and has been turned into social media meme, expressed on Monday that the country has not seen anything yet.

She shared that the podcast titled My Journey will premiere on October 17.

After announcing the podcast, social media users have told her to wrap up her rants but she responded that she is still going to release voice notes and videos related to the abuse that she went through in the relationship.





“This country has not seen anything yet; I am not to be f##cked with.”

