Glamour meets advocacy was the order of the day at this year\u2019s Feather Awards. The event marked its 17th year of standing, the awards returned on the evening of November 6 2025 at the upmarket restaurant and wine bar Cuisino in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Themed \u201cPause, look and listen to your heart\u201d and hosted by actor Khaya Dladla and Andiswa P. Gebashe, they were joined by Pink Carpet hosts Penny Lebyane and Troy Malange. The soulful Lira left a piece of her heart on the stage performance. Donovan Yaards followed with his vibrant dance moves. Talented Lebo Toko Mathibe delivered an inspiring performance, and Busiswa with an infectious performance. Women on top The night saw women dominate the list of winners. Nkosazana Daughter walked off with Musician of the Year. Diva Extraordinaire of the Year was given to Lilian Dube. Simphiwe Dana won Drama Queen of the Year. Andile Dlamini won Sports Personality of the Year, and Socialite of the Year went to Gogo Skhotheni. Feather Awards co-founder \u00a0Thami Kotlolo told Sunday World that every winner was deserving in their own right. Whether they were queer or otherwise. \u201cWe only work with deserving people who show a good track record. It wasn\u2019t intentional, and it shows they support us. The winners won because they were deserving.\u201d Kotlolo added that the women nominated proved to be worthy, and it was a coincidence. Challenging stereotypes \u201cWomen are at work. We are not taking anything away from the work of men and gay people who have done great work. These people have done amazing work and deserve the recognition,\u201d he added. \u201cThe Feathers are for people who challenge stereotypes, celebrate diversity.\u201d A refined format This format for this year\u2019s awards was refined to celebrate both legacy and emerging talent. \u201cWe shone the spotlight on the personalities, brands, and productions that have entertained and inspired the nation,\u201d Kotlolo added. \u201cWe have always been more than just about lights and glamour. But about reflection, authenticity, and courage, hence the theme. In a time where so many are rushing through life, this night was an invitation to slow down. To reconnect with your truth, and celebrate the power of living boldly and unapologetically,\u201d he concluded. FEATHERS AWARDS 17 WINNERS: Hunk of the Year: Troy Malange Diva Extraordinaire of the Year: Lillian Dube Designer of the Year: Mzukisi Mbane Hot Chick of the Year: Luyanda Zuma Social Media Personality of the Year: Zaca Dominic Best Styled Individual: Mordecai Sports Personality of the Year: Andile Dlamini Drama Queen Drama Queen of the Year: Simphiwe Dana and \u2018Her\u2019 Hairstyle Musician of the Year: Nkosazana Daughter Socialite of the year: Gogo Skhotheni Best Rainbow Parenting: Sfisio Khumalo and Vusumuzi Sobopha Cutest Couple of the Year: Crosby Jodwana and Sean Nhlapo The Honorary Recipient of the Fag Hag of the Year: Busiswa Honorary Recipient for Role Model of the Year: Lee-che Janecke The Honorary Recipient Media Award of the Year: Netflix The Honorary Recipient of the Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative in the Public Sector: Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill Honorary Recipient for Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative in the Private Sector: Nedbank #PrideAtWork Honorary Recipient for Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement: Zandile Mabaso Global Feather of the Year: Jacqueline Kasha (Uganda) African Feather of the Year: John Meletsi Simon Nkoli Award: Luiz De Barros Global Feather of the Year: Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content