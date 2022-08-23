Thuli Thabethe takes over late Busi Lurayi’s role on ‘Scandal!’

Thuli Thabethe will plug the gap left open by the sudden death of Busi Lurayi, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Lurayi, who played the character of Me’Shell on e.tv’s soap opera Scandal!, died in July. Her lifeless body was found at her flat in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg by her father Freddy Mokoena on July 10.

Sanele Zulu, Scandal! series producer, said Thabethe has been roped in to complete Lurayi’s final act.

“Her close friend and fellow actor Thuli Thabethe stepped in to take over Me’Shell’s remaining scenes which will be seen later in September,” said Zulu.

“We reached out to Thuli to see the story through. This was a big ask but Thuli accepted it with great compassion and she did a great job with the remaining scenes. We are grateful to Thuli for her support.”

Thabethe will make her first appearance on September 2.

Thabethe said she feels honoured to be the understudy to such a prolific and talented artist.

“I always said the rest of us would put in the work and act but Busi would become the character. Stepping into the character of Me’Shell, who had been played by Busi, I knew that I would have big shoes to fill,” said Thabethe.

“I am thankful for the opportunity from Scandal! and e.tv for entrusting in my ability to continue with the work she started. I am honoured and blessed.”

Lurayi and Thabethe both appeared in other productions including the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la where Thabethe also took over the role of Phumzile when Lurayi left.

