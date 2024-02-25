Thuso, Mamontha Motaung drama has listeners and advertisers fuming

The alleged dismissals of ace radio broadcaster Thuso Motaung and his Lesedi FM station manager wife Mamontha Motaung continue to be shrouded in mystery as the SABC refuses to clearly communicate its position about the pair’s future.

Earlier in the week, City Press reported that Lesedi FM’s veteran presenter Motaung had been axed, while his wife was ordered to move to SABC’s Mahikeng

offices to manage the business of Motsweding FM.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content