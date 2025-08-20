TikTok sensation Bhuti Omdala joins cast of ‘Isitha: The Enemy’

TikTok sensation and rapper Siyabonga Nene, best known by his fans as Bhuti Omdala, has joined the cast of e.tv show Isitha: The Enemy.

The 36-year-old is set to portray the role of Kinati. His character introduces significant challenges and complications into Thenjiwe’s life, played by Nonkululeko Mbatha.

Known for his catchy music and vibrant, larger-than-life personality, Bhuti Omdala brings his unique charisma to the most-watched drama on the channel.

Diminutive stature fit for role

Kinati is a con artist who poses as a 9-year-old boy using his petite stature. His character is slightly toxic, and he loves to smoke and consume alcohol.

He also thrives on deceiving other people, especially those who are naïve and vulnerable.

Kinati blindsides the unsuspecting Thenjiwe and the Sokhulu family, charming them out of money and valuables. His motto is: “If you’ve got it, use it to make money.”

“This is a huge milestone for me,” Bhuti Omdala said. “Kinati is unpredictable; he’s charming one moment and dangerous the next.

“I can promise viewers that he’s bringing nothing but fire, drama, and chaos into Thenjiwe’s life.”

Tik-Tokers, new breed of actors

Recently, social media has discussed the challenges actors face when influencers are cast in acting roles.

Actors Linda Sokhulu and Dumisane Mbebe shared their thoughts on the debate, asking: “There’s an ugly trend where casting agents ask you how many followers you have on social media. What does that have to do with the talent?”

Bhuti Omdala said acting has always been in the pipeline.

Whether his career as a social media influencer thrived or not, he would still try to pursue acting.

“Acting has always been a dream. And stepping into Kinati’s shoes is both thrilling and challenging,” he said.