TikToker Randy Gonzalez loses fight to deadly cancer

TikTok influencer Randy Gonzalez has died from stage-four colon cancer. The father of three was 35 when he took his last breath on Wednesday morning.

In April 2022, Gonzalez revealed his diagnosis to his 15-million followers, saying he was graced with two to three years to live.

At the time, he shared that he had been advised by the doctors that undergoing chemotherapy could prolong his lifespan by an additional five years.

In November 2022, Gonzalez said going through treatment had been horrible, noting that he had barely started moving again.

“Cancer sucks. It sucks the life out of you and makes you feel like you have nothing to live for, but you must be strong to fight cancer and beat it.” he said at the time.

“I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I’m still alive.”

Meanwhile, the legendary Mark Pilgrim, 53, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2022, this week shared a tragic photo of himself in hospital after having fluid drained from his abdomen area.

The once well-built and attractive radio presenter has regularly documented his hospital journey while trying to recover from the deadly disease.

His post reads: “Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from my abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. Baby steps, still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever.”

