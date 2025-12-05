Tina Jaxa returns to TV in bold new fantasy series ‘Mpondoland’

Veteran actress Tina Jaxa, known for standout performances in Isikizi and Vula Vala, is stepping into one of her most demanding roles yet.

With a career spanning more than two decades across stage, film, and television, Jaxa has become synonymous with depth, nuance, and magnetic screen presence.

This year, she makes her much-anticipated return to the small screen in Mpondoland, a genre-bending contemporary African fantasy series set to premiere on December 7 2025 on Mzansi Magic.

Intense role to play

Mpondoland follows Mkhondwana, played by Thembekile Komani, a reluctant leader with a rare gift for growing lush marijuana fields. When an outsider threatens to seize the riches of KwaKhonjwayo land, Mkhondwana is thrust into a battle to protect his community.

Jaxa plays Pele-pele, a ruthless businesswoman in the pharmaceutical world whose hunger for power and the land makes her one of the series’ central villains. But for the award-winning actress, stepping into Pele-pele’s world was far from simple.

“It’s Pele-pele, the character, who truly humbled me. Before we started filming, I had never cried this much, both before and after each scene. My team, including the armorers, stunts coordinator, and directors, held my hand through it all. And I’m so grateful. I took this role to heart. My preparation for the character was intense. I threw myself into it completely. And how I prepared is a story for another time,” said Jaxa.

The series also allowed Jaxa to reconnect with and reflect on her roots.

“I’m part of the uXesibe clan by totem, the younger brother to uMpondo and Mpondomise,” she explains.

Explores old kingdoms, lineages

“Due to family feuds, the brothers went their separate ways to establish their own kingdoms. This resonated deeply with me. I wish I could’ve learned more from the wise elders in my village about how these divisions came to be and the chaos that followed.”

Filmed on expansive landscapes rich with natural beauty, Mpondoland immerses both cast and audience in a world where myth and reality collide.

“The majestic animals we encountered up close and the breath-taking beauty of the land were incredible. The landscapes perfectly reflect the story’s essence,” said Jaxa.

Character driven by purpose

Although Pele-pele is written as a villain, Jaxa’s portrayal reveals a character driven by purpose. And one shaped by personal mythology.

“Pele-pele is my favourite kind of soldier: determined, brave, and strong. She’s unafraid to fight for what she believes in. She may seem ordinary at first glance, but she’s far from it. Pele-pele grew up with two angels to care for, and the one she fed the most is who she became.”

Jaxa also admires the character’s unwavering conviction.

“What I admire most is her belief in gods and heroes, particularly her grandfather. She manipulates situations to get the desired outcome. She’s driven by the need to win, not just for herself but for him. While she may seem lacking in humanity, we see a different side of her when she’s a mother to her son,” she adds.

Working on Mpondoland reminded Jaxa why she fell in love with acting in the first place.

“It’s the way each character was developed and how the story escalates and de-escalates. The chemistry among the cast, the way we all showed up for the production. And the seamless integration of the entire team made me appreciate the work even more. We didn’t just act; we lived and breathed our roles. We were part of something much bigger than ourselves.”

Beyond acting, Jaxa continues to broaden her footprint in the film and television world. This as a casting director, performance coach, and intimacy coordinator.

