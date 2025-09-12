TNS shares secret of success on making new collaborations

When Nkazimulo Ngema, popularly known as TNS, speaks about his latest body of work, it’s clear that the Durban-born producer has no interest in simply chasing trends. Instead, he frames his new project as a journey of healing.

“The EP is inspired by the sounds of Africa, 3-Step, and Afro House, with a touch of jazz layered over my Madlokovu kick,” he tells Sunday World. “My main focus was for people to get healed through melodies and through the lyrics.”

This commitment to healing through sound reflects the growth of an artist who has fought hard to step out of the shadows and claim his identity. Once known as Prince Kaybee’s protégé, TNS has since established himself as a respected producer, vocalist, and brand in his own right.

“I have built my identity as a brand, artist, and international producer through my own albums and EPs, partnering with independent music companies, and running my own business,” he says. “I feel blessed for that growth.”

Niche collaborations

The EP itself is layered with collaborations that speak to TNS’s ability to connect across genres and audiences. Featured artists include Zee Nxumalo, Argento Dust, Mthunzi, Mnqobi Yazo, and Xowla-iStallion.

Many of these partnerships, he reveals, started on Instagram. “We exchanged numbers and set up appointments in Johannesburg when I came up to record the album,” he recalls.

Personal experience has always shaped TNS’s sound. “When I’m happy, I make music. When I’m sad, I make music. And when I feel God’s presence, I write something that speaks about Him,” he reflects.

That raw honesty spills into songs like Yini, Ubuhle Bakho, Intombi Entsha, UGogo Uyangihlabela and Hamba Nathi. Some tracks celebrate love, others are rooted in faith, while a few speak about culture and the traditions of home.

Promotion of his new work will lean heavily on social media, with TikTok playing a central role. “PR, marketing and social platforms are powerful in connecting directly with fans and reaching new listeners,” he says.

3-Step has evolved

In recent months, debates have erupted in the industry over the origins of 3-Step, with names like Prince Kaybee and Heavy K often mentioned.

TNS is diplomatic: “I can’t say much about the names mentioned, but I’m in competition with none of them. Our sounds and touches don’t feel the same.” For him, the bigger picture is the genre’s growth.

“People need to understand that 3-Step is Afro House. My role is to take it to another level, just as we’ve always done with other artists and producers.”

Recognition, he believes, has come in due time. “I believe I’ve received due recognition for my contributions. I helped change the game when 3-Step was still known only by us producers.”

Conflict, both personal and professional, has also played a role in shaping his journey. “Every obstacle I’ve seen, I’ve dealt with professionally,” he says. Even the royalty disputes of 2019 are now behind him. “It was legally sorted and we’re all good now, living in harmony.”

As someone who has weathered storms in the industry, TNS is passionate about guiding young producers. His advice is simple but powerful: “Invest in your music, in what you love. Learn the business side of everything. Even if you don’t have money, investing your time and loving what you do is an investment on its own.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content