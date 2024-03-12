Tol A$$ Mo makes U-turn on statement regarding black women

Reality TV star and comedian Tol A$$ Mo, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, has made a U-turn after statements he made regarding black women.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tol A$$ Mo said his journey over the past several months has been one of intense personal upheaval.

Blames meltdown on rape allegations against him

He is appealing for understanding and forgiveness. The comedian stated that his life was abruptly disrupted by a false rape allegation in May 2020. He said the accusation caused trauma and mental wellness challenges.

“It also explains the origin of my regrettable disparaging remark about black women. The fallout from this period was devastating. I lost so much that was dear to me, not least my sense of self, numerous lucrative contracts, and the trust of many around me,” said Tol A$$ Mo.

He explained that his mental health crisis saw him grappling with severe depression and a breakdown that he never anticipated. This period was marked by a profound sense of disconnection from his surroundings. It also culminated in a loss of control over his actions and words.

Acknowledges hurtful remarks about black women

“In this time of vulnerability, I found myself in the care of a family member, with whom I have had a strained relationship. Her approach to managing my condition, controlling my medication and wrongfully advising me to leave my immediate family [did not help]. This despite her intentions.

“I believe, employing questionable tactics, left me feeling powerless and further removed from my true self.

“It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period. Including my alleged disparagement of Black women. I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values. The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself. But rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in.”

Working towards healing

Tol A$$ Mo added that he was working towards becoming a better version of himself.

“Therapy, prayer, and the support of my immediate family were what brought me out of my loss of self. I will forever be grateful for the gift of life presented onto me.”

