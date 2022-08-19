Toll A$$ Mo wants Lerato Moloi punished for false rape accusation

The rape allegations against Mongezi “Toll A$$ Mo” Mahlangu have caused untold damage to his brand and reputation, the comedian said on Friday, stating that he plans to file a defamation suit against the queen of catwalk.

In a statement, Mahlangu said he has been acquitted of the charges. “On 16 August 2022, I, Mr Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Mahlangu was vindicated and accordingly acquitted of all the charges levelled against me by a South African court of law,” reads the statement.

“I have maintained my innocence despite the false and malicious claims of an alleged rape made by Ms Lerato Moloi, which have caused immense damage to me, my family, my children, my professional reputation, and subsequent loss of livelihood, negatively affected my overall mental health and emotional wellbeing.”

In 2020, Moloi opened a case against Mahlangu and alleged that she was raped by the comedian while shooting a movie.

Mahlangu said he was happy that after two years of pain, a court of law has concluded that Moloi fabricated the allegations against him, adding that he plans to file a defamation suit against the model.

“As such, I am currently pursuing charges of slander, defamation of character, as well as malicious prosecution against Ms Moloi. [I am also pursuing] civil charges to cover the total legal costs incurred, and comprehensive loss of income suffered during this time.”

Mahlangu hinted that he would also take legal action against the National Prosecuting Authority for malicious prosecution.

“In addition, I will also be pursuing the necessary legal action against the parties responsible. In section 35(3) of the South African constitution, every accused person has the right to a fair trial and, in sub-section (3)(h), the right to be presumed innocent and to remain silent.”

He noted that although he abhorred gender-based violence and has sympathy for the victims, he would not sit back and do nothing when his dignity is impaired.

“False and malicious allegations of this nature are a serious issue and can negatively impact people’s lives in the long run. Due to Ms Moloi’s defamatory and false claims, my family has suffered the most – I was forced to make drastic decisions to ensure the safety of my wife and children,” he said.

