‘Toxic environment led to my departure from Ukhozi FM’

Former Ukhozi FM programmes manager, Zandile Tembe, has finally revealed the reason behind her dismissal from the station.

In a recent interview with Podcast Radio & Stuff, Tembe disclosed that her relationship with the former business manager, S’bongi Ngcobo, had become toxic.

The conflict between Tembe and Ngcobo is well documented. However, until now, neither had the courage to confirm the details.

Contract ended due to Ngcobo’s influence

In September 2021, Tembe’s contract at the station was not renewed, and it was reportedly due to Ngcobo’s influence. Tembe had been with Ukhozi FM since 2008.

“My contract was not renewed. I saw it coming and wasn’t surprised. It’s no secret that the environment at Ukhozi FM had become unpleasant towards the end of my journey. I don’t know what caused it, but I’m certain it had nothing to do with my performance.

“S’bongi and I didn’t work well together. I had known her for a long time. We had mutual friends and moved in the same social circles. We also worked together at Tru FM. Still, I couldn’t understand why we struggled to get along at UKhozi FM. I just accepted that we didn’t, for whatever reason.”

Tembe admitted that leaving Ukhozi FM was painful. But she had to move because the workplace had become toxic.

Not allowed to serve notice

“S’bongi wasn’t the only one who made my time at Ukhozi FM unbearable. It felt like a cancer, it became very difficult to function, but I soldiered on. It’s unfortunate that while this was happening, there were others around, but very few stepped in.

“I was sad to leave a space I loved and believed I could still contribute to. But I knew it was no longer enjoyable, and I was no longer welcome. That’s why my contract wasn’t renewed,” Tembe said.

She also revealed that she wasn’t allowed to serve her notice period at the station. She had to do so from home.

Corporate culture

“That was because my contract was ending, and the station was going into a strategic planning meeting. They obviously didn’t want to be exposed, since they didn’t know where I’d go next. I understood because that’s corporate culture.

“She [Ngcobo] was good at what she did, and I was great at what I was doing. There was a chance for us to uphold the legacy of Ukhozi FM. I’m sad we failed to do that. Unfortunately, these things happen.”

Two years later, in November 2024, Ngcobo also resigned. She had joined Ukhozi FM in 2018 as acting station manager. She was approached for comment but did not respond.