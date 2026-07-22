Trevor Noah returns as SA’s global tourism ambassador

South African-born comedian and global entertainment powerhouse Trevor Noah is once again leading the charge to convince the world that South Africa remains one of the most desirable travel destinations on the planet.

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA) have launched the second instalment of their international tourism campaign featuring Noah, titled Don’t Say We Didn’t Tell You, in a renewed effort to attract more overseas visitors and inject billions into the country’s tourism economy.

The campaign follows the success of the first Trevor Noah-led initiative in 2023 and aims to showcase South Africa’s diverse attractions – from its wildlife and landscapes to its food, culture and adventure experiences, to audiences across key international markets through an extensive digital rollout.

‘Creating jobs and stimulating economic growth’

But industry leaders say the campaign is about much more than picturesque scenery. Tourism Business Council of South Africa chairman Jerry Mabena said attracting international visitors is ultimately about creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

“When people think about tourism campaigns, they often think about beautiful scenery and memorable experiences. South Africa has all of that. But this campaign is about something much bigger,” Mabena said.

“Every additional visitor supports businesses, creates jobs and contributes to economic growth. Growing demand for South Africa as a destination is an investment in our tourism economy and in the livelihoods of the people who depend on it.”

According to the tourism body, the sector supports just under 1-million jobs, with one in every 18 South African jobs linked directly or indirectly to tourism, making it one of the country’s most significant economic contributors.

The latest campaign has been funded through TOMSA, an industry-wide marketing initiative that allows tourism businesses to collectively invest in promoting South Africa internationally.

TOMSA board chairperson Franco Jordaan said no single tourism business has the capacity to market the country on its own.

“By investing together, we can support campaigns that create demand for South Africa and deliver value across the tourism sector. This campaign is another example of the industry investing in its own future,” Jordaan said.

‘An invitation and a promise’

The campaign’s slogan, Don’t Say We Didn’t Tell You, is intended as both an invitation and a promise, reflecting the belief that visitors who experience South Africa’s people, heritage, wildlife and natural beauty are likely to return.

TBCSA said Noah’s international profile and authentic South African roots make him the ideal ambassador to introduce millions of potential travellers to the country.

The campaign will run across strategic international markets through targeted digital platforms, while tourism businesses that contribute to TOMSA will also be able to use the campaign across their own websites, social media channels and marketing activities to amplify South Africa’s message globally.

Also Read: De Lille backs TBCSA amid uproar over Trevor Noah tourism deal

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