‘Troublemaker’ Zama Ngcobo joined RHOD to diversify her portfolio

Zama Ngcobo has been labelled the troublemaker on this season’s Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

This relates to comments she made in the show’s latest episode, where she asked Ameigh Thompson about her hijacking ordeal.

Ngcobo insinuated that Thompson had faked her own hijacking and was allegedly snooping for information about Angela Ndlela from the other housewives.

However, Ngcobo said her questions regarding Thompson’s accident were genuine, and there were no underlying issues.

Tapping into reality television

“Her issue was public information, and as a host, I think it is my responsibility if a person asks at the last minute to bring someone to a closed event to find out who the person is,” she said during an interview with Sunday World.

“The moment you look up a person, the first thing that comes to mind about her is that particular issue.”

Television presenting was Ngcobo’s first experience in the media space, but she moved further to radio and ultimately acting.

She said she joined RHOD because she felt the industry had been evolving and it was only fitting for her to explore reality television and diversify her portfolio.

“Over the years, our industry has been revolving, and I have been fortunate to be able to take fans with me throughout the journey.

“I then realised that there is a certain space that I haven’t tapped into, which is reality television.”

She claimed that, although she did not know any of the other cast members before joining RHOD, she was familiar with Sorisha Nadioo from the Durban July Sibaya marquee.

Ngcobo’s many facets

Fans are discovering previously unknown facets of Ngcobo, and according to her, she is managing the criticism quite well.

“I am actually thrilled that people are excited to watch the show, and if you are part of something and no one is talking about it, I think that’s not the ideal goal.

“So, the moment when this episode aired, and this is reality television, where everything is designed in a way to entice certain things,.

“I am actually surprised at the responses that I am getting from people; some are still surprised that I am doing this because I have managed to keep a very quiet career throughout the years.”

Being a production company owner, she said she understands how content is positioned in a way that will drive people to talk about reality television.

I am not a villain

She said: “People have not called me by my name or been malicious to me. If anything, people are responding to what they are consuming.

“I have been a viewer myself, and I responded to what I was fed, so they have every right to feel the way that they do.

“I am not a villain, and after the last episode, they will not be seeing any more conflicts from me; this was a once-off.”

