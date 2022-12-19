Tshepi Vundla and JR begin journey to make things official

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla and Idols judge Thabo Bogopa professionally known as JR, have officially begun their journey to marriage.

JR and Tshepi have two children together a son and a daughter and have been dating for a few years.

Earlier this year there was speculation that the couple was engaged after Vundla was spotted with a ring on her ring finger. The influencer, however, slammed these rumours and said it was merely a pandora ring.

Taking to social media last week Vundla posted a picture on Instagram dressed in Makoti attire and wearing a ring on her ring finger. She also captioned the image with a cow and a ring, confirming the engagement. Fellow industry friends congratulated the couple.

