Tshepi Vundla and JR begin journey to make things official

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Tshepi Vundla and JR / Instagram

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla and Idols judge Thabo Bogopa professionally known as JR, have officially begun their journey to marriage.

JR and Tshepi have two children together a son and a daughter and have been dating for a few years.

Earlier this year there was speculation that the couple was engaged after Vundla was spotted with a ring on her ring finger. The influencer, however, slammed these  rumours and said it was merely a pandora ring.


Taking to social media last week Vundla posted a picture on Instagram dressed in Makoti attire and wearing a ring on her ring finger. She also captioned the image with a cow and a ring, confirming the engagement. Fellow industry friends congratulated the couple.

