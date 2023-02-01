E-edition
Tshepi Vundla’s family welcome JR as a groom

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Tshepi Vundla & JR / Instagram

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla and Idols judge Thabo Bogopa, professionally known as JR, had a welcoming of the groom ceremony over the weekend.

Tshepi and JR started their journey as a married couple in December 2022 when they started the lobola process.

The couple, who have two children together, looked ravishing in their outfits, with Tshepi in a dress with traditional patterns and JR in all white.


