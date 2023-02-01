Tshepi Vundla’s family welcome JR as a groom

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla and Idols judge Thabo Bogopa, professionally known as JR, had a welcoming of the groom ceremony over the weekend.

Tshepi and JR started their journey as a married couple in December 2022 when they started the lobola process.

The couple, who have two children together, looked ravishing in their outfits, with Tshepi in a dress with traditional patterns and JR in all white.

Also read: Tshepi Vundla and JR begin journey to make things official

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author