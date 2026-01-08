Tshepiso Jeme’s ‘Inimba’ exit leaves Mzansi talking about Likamva

By the time Tshepiso Jeme’s Likamva Mabandla exited Inimba, Mzansi was already deep in debate. Social media timelines were ablaze, living rooms turned into opinion panels. And one thing was clear: this was not just another character leaving a telenovela.

This was the departure of a young man viewers had emotionally adopted as their own. Since its debut, Inimba has established itself as one of the most authentic reflections of South African life on television. And at the heart of that success was Jeme’s portrayal of Likamva — a complex, flawed, fiercely loyal young man navigating manhood, family and morality in a world that rarely offers clear answers.

Resonated so deeply with viewers

Likamva was not written to be perfect. He was impulsive, emotionally raw, and sometimes naïve, but always principled. And that honesty is what made him resonate so deeply with viewers. Parents saw their sons in him.

Young people saw themselves. Sisters recognised their brothers. His storylines didn’t just entertain; they provoked uncomfortable but necessary conversations. Conversations around masculinity, family dynamics and generational conflict.

“For me, that’s when I realised the character had gone beyond the screen. People weren’t just talking about the show. They were talking about Likamva as if he was a real person they knew.”

Ironically, the role that would become a career-defining moment for Jeme almost didn’t happen. The actor initially turned it down, twice due to a prior work commitment overseas.

“I like to honour commitments,” he says. “At the time, everything for Europe was done. Visas, flights and I was ready to go.”

Life-changing decision

It took persistence from the production team and a growing internal pull for Jeme to reconsider. That decision would change everything.

Once he stepped into Likamva’s shoes, the actor immersed himself fully, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. Drawing from his own experiences as a young man, Jeme tapped into memories of first love, questioning authority, and standing up for family.

“You can’t fake that kind of truth,” he told Sunday World. “As an actor, your first point of reference is yourself. Every human being is flawed. We’re all complex. Likamva’s journey made sense because it came from a real place.”

Jeme believes Inimba’s success lies in its refusal to manufacture authenticity.

Telling a real South African story

“This is a South African story. These are our lives. You can’t fake how people speak, how families interact, or how townships feel.”

From its nostalgic 2005 opening episode, complete with era-accurate hairstyles, homes and styling, to its richly layered performances, Inimba invited viewers to suspend disbelief because it felt real.

“The story was solid. The cast understood their responsibility. The crew cared. When everyone is aligned like that, something special happens,” he says.

And Likamva became one of the show’s emotional anchors. A character whose choices sparked debate, precisely because they mirrored real-life dilemmas faced by young men across the country.

Likamva’s exit was never meant to be comfortable. It was written to unsettle, to divide opinion, to linger.

“The reaction showed how invested people were. People weren’t ready to let go, and that’s a good thing. It means the story mattered.”

The writers remained brave, resisting the temptation to offer a neat, crowd-pleasing ending.

“Real life doesn’t always give us the ending we want,” Jeme adds. “Sometimes it gives us the ending that makes sense.”

Creative exit from the series

Emotionally, parting with Likamva was not easy. The role marked a period of immense growth for the actor, both professionally and personally.

“You spend so much time living inside someone else’s skin that they become part of you. Letting go felt like saying goodbye to a version of myself.”

His exit from from the show was purely creative, not a retreat from television. Fans can expect to see him on screens again soon, and this time, he’s hungrier than ever.

“I want complex characters. Dark characters. Psychologically challenging roles,” he says. “The medium doesn’t matter, film, stage or TV, as long as the role has purpose and stretches me.”

For him, that spirit of shared storytelling and mutual respect is what made Inimba special.