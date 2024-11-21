Tumisho Masha asks why Kelly Khumalo is not cancelled

Actor Tumisho Masha has questioned why singer Kelly Khumalo is not cancelled even though she is a potential suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Masha told Lungelo KM on his podcast Engineer Your Life, where he spoke about his divorces, finding redemption and being a victim of cancel culture, which made him lose everything.

In 2023 Masha shared that he finally had access to his child after a long court battle with ex-wife, Zozibini Mtonga.

Masha said he walked out of the Pretoria High Court victorious. He added that he had been alienated from his child after the relationship with Mtonga, his second ex-wife, crumbled.

After almost eight years of being divorced, Masha found himself in court once again.

No front page when he won the case

According to him, he has been in and out of court since the couple separated, and, he said, Mtonga tried to defame him as a public figure.

“When I say I lost everything, I lost everything and more. I lost my house. I lost work. Even [as a] voice artist, they said, ‘We do not know if we can work with Tumisho anymore, because of the allegations’,” he said.

Masha said GBV has become weaponised. He made headline news when he was accused of abuse, he said. But there was no front page that read: “Tumisho Masha found not guilty” when he won the case. Yet he has not received an apology or a retraction.

Senzo would have been cancelled

“Senzo Meyiwa was killed but we do not know how. But there is talk and the state is thinking of charging Kelly Khumalo. Kelly still gets gigs; she still gets a billboard, endorsements and television shows. It is happening because there is this thing of being innocent until proven guilty. If the tables were turned, Senzo would have been cancelled and not getting any gigs.”

