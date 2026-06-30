Tumisho Masha rejects xenophobic tag as Jackie Phamotse slams government’s priorities

Actor Tumisho Masha has pushed back against claims that South Africans calling for tighter border controls are xenophobic, saying the country’s concerns about illegal immigration are being misunderstood.

In a video shared on social media, Masha said South Africans had been unfairly labelled as people who hate foreigners.

“We’re being painted as xenophobic and as people who hate other Africans. That’s not who we are,” he said.

“We have welcomed people from across the continent for years. We have fought for the freedom of Africa. We’ve participated in peacekeeping missions across the continent. That is not the behaviour of a nation that hates other Africans.”

‘Immigration laws must be enforced’

Masha argued that many South Africans are simply demanding that immigration laws be enforced.

“Every sovereign country has the right to protect its borders. Wanting your borders secured and your immigration laws enforced is not xenophobia. It is what every country in the world does.”

The actor said frustration has been fuelled by South Africa’s high unemployment rate, pressure on public hospitals and schools, crime and limited economic opportunities, adding that government must address these issues while ensuring immigration is properly managed.

At the same time, Masha distanced himself from violence directed at foreign nationals, saying criminality should never be tolerated and that the law should take its course.

His comments come as author and social commentator Jackie Phamotse also weighed in on the ongoing debate, taking aim at government’s deployment of resources during the latest anti-illegal immigration operations.

In a X social media post, Phamotse claimed the operation had demonstrated government’s ability to mobilise resources when it chooses to.

“Today our government will give you a full display of all resources they had claimed they don’t have!” she wrote.

“Look at how organised they are. All the state departments will be fully functional and responsive. They will work full hours and overtime. Every possible piece of equipment and security gadgets will work.”

‘Government resources misdirected’

She went on to list police Nyalas, helicopters, vans, the army, navy and private security among the resources she expected would be deployed.

“The government has power; they’re just not in the business of caring for your needs,” Phamotse added.

The posts have generated widespread discussion online, with supporters arguing that South Africans have the right to demand effective border management without being branded xenophobic.

Others cautioned that public conversations around immigration should be conducted responsibly to avoid fuelling hostility towards foreign nationals. The debate continues to divide opinion as government faces mounting pressure to strengthen border security while balancing its constitutional and international obligations to protect the rights and dignity of everyone living in South Africa.

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