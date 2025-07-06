TV icon Ayanda Thabethe says ‘I do’ to truck business tycoon

Sultry television actress Ayanda Thabethe has tied the knot with minted businessman Peter

Matsimbe.

Thabethe and Matsimbe walked down the aisle at the trendy Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliff, north of Joburg, last Sunday.

During the cosy event, which was attended by close relatives and family friends, the two lovebirds exchanged expensive rings and sipped from each other’s lips amid ululations and a cornucopia of epithalamiums.

After exchanging rings, Thabethe and Matsimbe, who were visibly filled with felicity, merrily danced to hymeneal songs belted out by guests and well-wishers.

Sources who attended the knee-up said guests were treated to several courses of a sumptuous meal and given expensive whiskey and magnums of champagnes, which included Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon.

“Food was galore, alcohol flowed like the River Nile. There were no plonks; everything was classy,” said the guest, who did not want to be named.

Another guest, who also spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity, said they were happy that the groom walked down the aisle with Thabethe, whom they said resembled an Aphrodite on her biggest day.

“She looked stunning and elegant in a white wedding ensemble. She looked like a goddess.

Also, Peter was dressed to the nines in black and white.

“We wish them good luck. Peter married a beautiful and brainy woman in Ayanda,” said the guest. Another guest who also couldn’t hide his happiness for the newlywed lovers said, “May the good Lord be with them and continue to bless them abundantly.”

The wedding, which was dubbed the mother of all weddings, came after Matsimbe met his wife’s family a few years ago.

The guest said Matsimbe observed all the cultural and traditional protocols before exchanging the vows with his beautiful rose.

Matsimbe and Thabethe met around 2020, said the deep throat, at a joint called Jam Alley in Bryanston, northern Joburg.

Matsimbe, who plies his trade in the trucking sector and is one of the few businessmen who amassed wealth without a government tender, was love-struck by Thabethe’s striking beauty and personality.

They then exchanged numbers and became friends after going out on several dates. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship until he engaged her.

The two are blessed with two children whom they love to bits, said the mole.

Attempts to solicit comments from Thabethe drew a blank as she ignored our phone calls and text message.