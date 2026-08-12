Tyla’s A*POP homecoming gets bigger, with a special SAMA32 honour

South African music sensation Tyla is set for a triumphant return home as she prepares to receive one of the country’s most prestigious music accolades at the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32). The two-time GRAMMY Award winner will be honoured with the International Achievement Award at a star-studded ceremony at the Sun City Superbowl on August 15, celebrating her remarkable rise from local breakout artist to one of Africa’s biggest global music exports.

A historic SAMA recognition

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced that Tyla will receive the International Achievement Award, sponsored by leading South African beauty brand AfriPure. The honour marks a significant milestone in her career, coming just two years after she first received the same accolade at SAMA30.

With this latest recognition, Tyla joins an elite group of artists, becoming only the second musician after Black Coffee to receive the prestigious award twice.

Celebrating African excellence

AfriPure’s support has played a key role in bringing Tyla back to the SAMA stage. According to AfriPure co-founder Grant Heynes, the partnership reflects the values that Tyla embodies as an artist and global ambassador for South Africa.

“When we were approached with the opportunity to play a part in recognising Tyla’s global achievement here at home, it felt like a natural fit for a beauty brand to align with the biggest A-pop star,” Heynes said.

He added that Tyla’s success represents the confidence, creativity and ambition that define a new generation of African talent.

“Tyla embodies the fearless ambition and creative excellence of a new generation of South African artists. Her journey resonates deeply with AfriPure: an African story, rooted at home, confident in its identity and capable of commanding a place on the global stage,” he said.

More than just music awards

SAMA32 is backed by a broad coalition of partners, including the Motsepe Foundation, South African Tourism, SABC, the North West provincial government, and several music industry organisations.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija said the event has evolved beyond recognising artistic excellence, becoming a major driver of tourism, local economic activity and opportunities for small businesses and creatives.

“By bringing together iconic artists, emerging talent, industry leaders and thousands of music lovers from across the country and beyond, SAMA32 stimulates tourism, supports local economic activity and creates opportunities for small businesses, creatives, entrepreneurs and the hospitality sector,” Gwija said.

The awards are also helping position the North West as a destination for culture, creativity, tourism and investment.

Johannesburg set for A*POP takeover

Tyla’s homecoming celebrations will continue beyond the awards ceremony. On August 16, she will headline a special A*POP Takeover event at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, in partnership with South African Tourism and powered by Absa.

As part of the initiative, tourism learners from schools across Gauteng will be transported to the event, giving them the opportunity to experience the celebration and draw inspiration from Tyla’s journey to international success.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille praised the singer for proudly representing South Africa on the global stage while remaining true to her roots.

“Tyla has always been authentic in her work. A daughter of the African soil and an advocate for South Africa,” De Lille said.

Riding high on the success of APOP*

The homecoming follows the global release of Tyla’s highly anticipated sophomore album, APOP*, which launched on July 24.

The 14-track project further develops her signature “Popiano” sound, combining elements of pop, R&B, amapiano and house music with distinctly South African influences.

The album features collaborations with local stars MaWhoo, Babalwa M and Liquideep, alongside international artists such as Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson.

Songs including CHANEL, IS IT LOVE, SHE DID IT AGAIN featuring Zara Larsson, and IS IT have quickly emerged as fan favourites.

Breaking records around the world

APOP* has already achieved significant international success, debuting at No 43 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart. The album also topped Billboard’s World Albums chart, making Tyla the only African artist to achieve multiple No. 1 albums on the ranking.

These achievements add to an already impressive list of milestones that have cemented her place among global music’s elite.

A star who never forgets home

Despite her international success, Tyla says returning to South Africa remains deeply meaningful.

“Whenever I’m home, I feel like myself again. I love being surrounded by my people and my fans. It reminds me where I come from,” she said.

Her devoted fanbase, known as the Tygers, has remained a constant source of support throughout her meteoric rise.

From turning Water into a global phenomenon to winning GRAMMY Awards for Best African Music Performance in 2024 and again in 2026 for Push 2 Start, Tyla continues to rewrite the record books. She became the first artist to spend 100 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and holds the record for the most chart-topping singles in the category.

As she returns home to receive one of South Africa’s highest music honours, Tyla’s story stands as a powerful reminder that local talent can capture the world’s attention while remaining proudly rooted in its origins.