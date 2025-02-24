Uber investigates after Anele Mdoda’s harrowing experience

Anele Mdoda, a media personality, recently talked about her terrifying experience of allegedly being threatened with rape by an Uber driver in the Western Cape while she was trying to catch a ride.

The information was released early on Monday morning by the celebrity presenter on the social media site X.



According to Mdoda’s post, she chose the “do not talk to me” option when ordering an Uber.

“My Uber driver tonight was upset that I had picked the don’t talk to me option. He then said: ‘In my country, we would rape you to teach you a lesson’.

“I had to fake being on Instagram Live to get home safe.

“Then, when he got to my hotel, he started shouting at me, and I really recorded, and this is what ensued, and there was a couple that could see I was under duress. I apologise for my language. I was in danger.”

She also expressed gratitude to those who have been on her side and to those who have ac