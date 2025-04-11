Ubungoma and Christianity obscure self-awareness – Khanyi Mbau

South Africa’s celebrity landscape is buzzing with a striking trend: stars are swapping traditional practices like ubungoma (traditional healing practices) for Christianity, sparking a debate about faith, identity, and branding.

Khanyi Mbau, the outspoken media personality, has questioned whether it is a true spiritual awakening or a performance for clout.

Mbau previously came under fire after she cautioned celebrities against ukuthwasa (the process of an individual being called by their ancestors to become a traditional healer) or ubungoma.

At the time, there was an explosion of celebrities becoming sangomas, including wisecracking radio personality Dineo Ranaka.

In recent months, a striking trend has emerged among celebrities, where several high-profile figures have publicly embraced Christianity, often marked by baptism.

We have seen some, like Gigi Lamayne and Tumi Motsoeneng, also stepping away from ubungoma and turning to Christianity.

No quick fixes in life

Another socialite, Nonhle Thema, recently confessed that she dabbled in “dark forces” in her quest for fame and fortune.

She also said that she had to stop after realising that there were no quick fixes in life. Could this also mean some of our celebrities are going through the same awakening?

From personal awakenings to cultural pressures, the reasons are as varied as the individuals involved.

Yet they reflect a broader tension between tradition and modernity in South Africa.

One prominent example is Kefilwe Mabote, a star of Young, Famous & African, whose baptism video went viral on social media platforms this month.

Mabote announced that she was leaving her “baddie” lifestyle to dedicate herself to God. She framed it as a profound personal shift.

Similarly, rapper Gigi Lamayne underwent baptism, suggesting a possible influence from specific religious communities gaining traction among celebrities.

Cassper Nyovest, another hip-hop heavyweight, also declared himself born-again this year. This also reinforced this wave of spiritual reinvention.

Spiritual disarray

Mbau argued that most of them are just having anxiety attacks, not a traditional calling, urging them to start taking vitamin B12 supplements instead of becoming sangomas.

Never one to mince words, Mbau’s perspective lights a fire under the conversation, urging us to dig deeper into what’s driving Mzansi’s celebrities.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Mbau sees this shift as less about a divine revelation and more about spiritual disarray.

“People are trapped in [artificial] constructs,” said Mbau, dismissing both ubungoma and Christianity as systems that obscure self-awareness.

For her, celebrities ditching ancestral rituals for church pews are grappling with a deeper issue of not knowing who they are.

“Nothing outside of you can save you,” she asserted, suggesting some stars might be chasing trends or public approval rather than genuine conviction.

The trend is hard to miss. From Instagram testimonies to pulpit appearances, celebs are broadcasting their Christian rebirths, and social media fuels the frenzy.

A cry for help

Mbau pointed out that platforms like X are pressure cookers, where public scrutiny can push stars toward Christianity’s mainstream appeal.

“Social media amplifies projection,” she said, noting how stars risk conforming to dodge backlash or boost their image.

Yet, she doesn’t label it fake. Rather, she calls it a “cry for help”, a sign of stars wrestling with unmet expectations from both trad