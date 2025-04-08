Ukhozi FM’s Zandile Dladla cries foul over rejection of show’s name

A disgruntled Ukhozi FM presenter, Zandile “Zeal” Dladla, has sent a heated voice note to the station’s executive producer, Zandi Wardle.

This comes after she was asked not to add the English word Friday to the name of her show. Dladla’s show, Fak’úmoya, airs on Friday evenings.

Zeal reportedly wanted to spice up the name by renaming it Fak’úmoya Friday, but management rejected the proposal and instructed her to retain the original title.

“Management told her there was no need to add an English word, given that Ukhozi FM is a Zulu radio station. But she insisted she felt that adding Friday would help the station generate revenue and attract new urban listeners,” said a source.

In a voice note, Dladla can be heard confronting Wardle, saying: “Good morning Zandi Wardle, I hope you’re well. The producer of the show attended the strategic planning meeting, which you, as executive producer, also attended, along with acting Programmes Manager Mandla Mdletshe and the Johannesburg management team. No one raised objections to the name, Fakúmoya Friday, during that meeting, which was meant to be an open platform for feedback and contributions.

“The name of the show was not rejected by anyone. But while we were recording the Friday show, the marketing department informed me that the show would no longer be called Fak’umoya Friday because management had rejected it. I want to know, at what point was this name rejected? This is not a fair and transparent practice for creative professionals.”

While Dladla acknowledged that management has the authority to make changes, she said the timing was unreasonable.

“This is a mental shock for me. I’ve been preparing everything around Fak’umoya Friday. Our goal is to grow the show and dominate Fridays to outperform our competitors. You say you want revenue, but when we bring in ideas that could generate revenue, we’re shut down.

“Fak’umoya Friday means the show airs once a week and owns the Friday space. Everyone knows Friday is for partying, music, lifestyle, and a weekend starter.

“Even though Ukhozi is a Zulu radio station, we aim to appeal to urban audiences as well. I’m distraught. And I just don’t understand because this was not communicated to me. At what point did you and Mdletshe decide to reject the name?” asked Dladla.

A presenter who asked to remain anonymous refuted Dladla’s claims.

Other presenters dismiss claims

“Firstly, it is not correct to say that the name of her show was rejected. Her show is still using the same name, but she was asked to drop the English word Friday. This was in line with the station’s policies, as it is a Zulu station.

“Secondly, several shows were renamed after that strategic planning meeting, including my show. Management felt the name was outdated. And I had to come up with a new one. As a result, my show has a new name, and I’m happy,” said the presenter.

Another presenter, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I was also asked to change the name of my show. The old name was no longer relevant or inclusive, so we needed a new one.

“The new names we’re using for our shows were not necessarily approved during the strategic planning meeting, but rather after it. The problem is that Dladla did not attend that meeting, hence the pettiness,” said the presenter.

Questions were sent to the SABC, but no response had been received at the time of publishing. Their comments will be included once received.

