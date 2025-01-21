Ukhozi’s Song of the Year winner Mthandeni to receive car prize

Maskandi artist and Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka competition winner Mthandeni “SK” Manqele will finally get his car on Friday.

The handover ceremony will take place at the SABC studios in Durban.

His manager, Simphiwe Masondo, told Sunday World that they have made enquiries at SABC and they were given the date of January 24.

“I can confirm that the handing over will take place on Friday, January 24. This was confirmed by UKhozi FM management,” said Masondo.

“We were also advised that, due to limited space, only a few people will be allowed inside the studio.”

For this reason, they are planning a massive celebration at the Durban’s workshop.

“A bigger celebration will be on Sunday, 26 January, at the Durban’s workshop. This celebration will accommodate everyone and all the fans of maskandi,” said Masondo.

“We encourage SK’s fans to come and celebrate this achievement. We want to thank them in person. This is not just Mthandeni’s success; it’s theirs as well.

“They spent their money and voted for him, and now it’s time to celebrate. Without his fans, he’d not have won this competition.”

Preparations are underway

He said they are already busy with preparations. “We are currently applying for the venue and sorting out the logistics for this event,” he said.

The SABC’s head of communications, Mmoni Seapolela, confirmed the handing over of the vehicle.

Seapolelo said: “Ukhozi FM management can confirm that the car handover for the Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka competition will be on Friday, 24 January 2025, at the SABC’s Durban studios.

“The handover will be broadcast during the Woza Nabangani Bakho Show between 3pm and 6pm.”

Manqele won the Ingoma Ehlukanisa uNyaka competition on December 31 after his song received more than 900 000 votes.

UKhozi FM had promised that the winner would receive a brand new car. But after the competition, the broadcaster went silent, which caused concern.

