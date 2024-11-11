‘Umkhokha’ actress Kwezi Ndlovu is officially off the market

Kwezi Ndlovu, a former actress from Umkhokha: The Curse, is married and officially off the market.

This follows Ndlovu’s announcement on Sunday that a ceremony to celebrate Lobola was underway.

In February this year, Ndlovu, who played the role of Nobuntu on Umkhokha: The Curse, shared that she had given birth to twin boys.

She had a gender reveal and announced that she was expecting her first child in 2023.

At the gender reveal party, Ndlovu announced that she was expecting a boy in front of her friends, family, and business associates.

Additionally, Ndlovu posted pictures of herself on vacation in Mauritius wearing a swimming suit. She also included a picture of herself holding the hand of an unidentified man in the post, which left fans wondering who the father of her unborn child is.

Married to businessman

Ndlovu is now married to well-known Durban businessman Sibongiseni Mageza Mbambo, who is also the father of her twins, according to information that has surfaced.

Mbambo is the first black entrepreneur to own a restaurant on uMhlanga’s upscale and aspirational Chartwell Drive. He owns the well-known Mushroom Lounge located at 16 Chartwell Drive.

After working for a while in event management, Mbambo reportedly made his first foray into the hospitality industry.

Additionally, he is reportedly one of the organisers of the well-known Maskandi festival, Impucuzeko, which is held every year at Moses Mabhida’s People’s Park in Durban.

Mbambo also has a part in organising the yearly “Gcwalisa All White Picnic,” which is held at the outer fields of Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

