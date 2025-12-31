‘Umndeni’ star Mahlalentabeni breaks silence after failed suicide

Umndeni star Flora “Mahlalentabeni” Makena has broken her silence after she tried to take her life on Christmas Eve.

Mahlalentabeni stars in the reality TV show Umndeni, which profiles traditional healer Maseko and his many wives.

She was one of Maseko’s wives, some of whom are gay men. Last week her family confirmed to Sunday World rumours that she had taken her life.

However, the following day, the family retracted the story after she woke up in the intensive care unit, where it was reported that she had allegedly ingested poison in an attempt to kill herself.

Unable to control emotions

In a video circulating on social media, an emotional Mahlalentabeni apologises to her followers for trying to take her life.

“I was very selfish, and I apologise for what I did. Although I did not intend to cause any harm, if you have watched the videos I previously posted on TikTok, you will notice the hurtful comments that people made.

“At that time the comments did not get to me, but eventually they did because I am also a human being,” she said.

She explained that her inability to control her emotions led her to attempt suicide, and she added that the series of TikTok videos in which she exposed the channel for allegedly exploiting her and failing to pay what was owed to her was serious.

“I wanted to get help from whoever could help me. I cannot go on social media and speak lies about what hurts me and what is going on.

“I should be taking care of my mother and children. I am not lying; I have a problem with Moja Love because they have failed to pay me the money I earned for my work.”

She further stated that the channel no longer communicates with her directly but instead communicates through her mother, and they informed her that she is not being paid because of her activity on social media.

“I have been communicating with them since October, and I have recordings on my friend’s phone. I eventually came back home, but instead of paying me, they started telling me about how poor my family is, and ultimately they blocked me.”

Deliberate malicious conduct

In a formal statement issued on Tuesday, channel spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said Moja Love had initially opted to remain quiet.

However, she said, it could no longer do so in light of escalating attacks.

The channel condemned what it described as deliberate distortion and malicious conduct by Mahlalentabeni, Bishop Julius Moloi, and ex-employee Mxolisi Arthur Kubheka, also known as Zinja.

Cekete said it was irresponsible for individuals facing personal challenges to implicate the channel in their private circumstances. She stressed that Moja Love had no involvement in claims contained in a suicide note attributed to Mahlalentabeni. The note has been circulating on social media. She further said the company has no involvement in Mahlalentabeni’s personal circumstances. These were also part of the contents of the suicide note. Zinja fired for corruption “The false suicide claim by Mahlalentabeni is deeply concerning. And it raises concerns about her mental well-being and credibility,” Cekete added. “The conduct of former employee Zinja, who was fired for corruption and taking money from vulnerable people that the channel was assisting, is alarming. “Furthermore, he took advantage of Mahlalentabeni, someone with serious mental challenges. He is ill-disciplined and a violent character. He has been threatening staff and orchestrating campaigns of intimidation and misinformation.” Cekete said the channel would take a firm stance against such actions. “As a channel, we will not tolerate that behavior. We are the champions of the impoverished and those who are seeking justice.”

Also Read: Family retracts death report, confirms Umndeni star Mahlalentabeni is alive: Moja Love’s Umndeni star Mahlalentabeni passes away in an alleged suicide

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content