Unfair Somizi taking opportunities from local artists, says Phila Madlingozi

Phila Madlingozi, an actor and singer, expressed his frustration with the Ebubeleni event organisers in his hometown of Gqeberha.

In a Facebook rant, he criticised the organisers for flying in Somizi Mhlongo while overlooking local talent.

Madlingozi’s post reads: “Somizi was booked to introduce Vusi. Kuphiswa nge mali sikhona e Gqeberha shame. Next, mandiphoswe yi Ebubeleni again for the 9th year [Somizi was booked to introduce Vusi while we’re being overlooked. Money is being wasted here in Gqeberha, shame. Next, please invite me to Ebubeleni again for the 9th year.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Madlingozi stood by his post: “I have nothing against Somizi, and I am not saying he should not be booked.

“All I’m saying is that it’s not fair for event organisers to bring in celebrities from afar while local talent is ignored. I am from Gqeberha, and I’ve never performed at that event.

“Of course I’d like to perform, but I’m simply not provided an opportunity. I know this is a struggle for most upcoming and local artists; we are often not booked by event organisers, and it’s not fair.”

Madlingozi is unapologetic

He added that even if he were to meet Somizi, he would repeat his words to him directly. “I don’t care if Somizi sees my post, but I want him to know that this is not an attack on him.

“If he is reasonable, he’ll understand my point. In fact, I’ve never seen Somizi advocating for local artists or speaking out on industry issues.

“He’s silent because he’s also benefiting. I’m not doubting his hard work, but it’s unfair that he’s still taking opportunities from local artists,” he said.

Madlingozi acknowledged that some people might not agree with him, but he remains unapologetic.

“I’ve always been vocal, and I’m not going to keep quiet. It is important for someone to articulate these facts. It is important for someone to initiate the discussion so we can effectively address these issues.

“I also know that once you become vocal as an artist, cancel culture starts. Well, I’m not cancellable, and I will not stop raising these issues,” he said.

The Ebubeleni event organisers and Mhlongo were approached for comments but failed to respond.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.