The University of Limpopo and the Limpopo music fraternity are in mourning for Vincent Mojakgomo Maphopha, the beloved driver and close friend of well-known artist Kharishma. Maphopha died on October 31 in an accident that landed Kharishma in the hospital. In a joint statement, the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) and Maphopha's family described him as a "bright, humble, and passionate young man" whose warmth and love for music touched everyone who knew him. Maphopha was not only an integral part of Kharishma's team but also a third-year BSc Plant Production student in the faculty of science and agriculture at the University of Limpopo. Motivated by a desire to contribute to agricultural development in his home province, Maphopha enrolled for the course in 2022. His mother remembered him as a talented keyboard player whose passion for music led him to work with Kharishma. "He loved music and learning equally. He was respectful, dedicated, and full of life," said the mother. Heartfelt sympathies to the family The University of Limpopo extended condolences to Maphopha's loved ones and the university community. "It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of the above-mentioned student, who passed away on October 31, 2025, due to unnatural causes. "The deceased was registered in the faculty of science and agriculture, studying for a BSc in Plant Production during the 2025 academic year. "The university extends its heartfelt sympathies to his family, classmates, and lecturers during this difficult time," the university said in a statement. LAM provincial chairperson Mphoza Mashabela said Maphopha's loss has left a deep wound in the Limpopo music industry. "He was more than a driver; he was a brother and a dependable friend whose humility and professionalism inspired everyone around him," Mashabela said. A memorial service in Maphopha's honour will be held on November 7 at the AFM Church in Limpopo. The service starts at 6pm. Maphopha will be laid to rest on November 8 at  Mamokgalake Sports Ground in Motetema, Groblersdal. The service will start at 7am. The family has requested privacy as they continue to grieve, while thanking friends, fans, and artists for their messages of support.